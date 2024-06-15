Composer John Rutter ‘deeply grateful’ for knighthood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Composer John Rutter ‘deeply grateful’ for knighthood

By Press Association
John Rutter will be given a knighthood (Steve Parsons/PA)
Composer John Rutter said he was “deeply grateful” as he was awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The musician, who is also a conductor, editor and arranger, is best known for his choral compositions, including Christmas carols, anthems and extended works such as the Gloria, the Requiem and the Magnificat.

Among his most famous works are five volumes of the Carols for Choirs anthology series, a collaboration with Sir David Willcocks.

He has also had compositions commissioned for the late Queen Elizabeth’s golden jubilee and for the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011.

He composed an anthem for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton (Chris Ison/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “Music has given me a lifetime of joy and fulfilment, but I never dreamed that one day it would bring me the honour of a knighthood. I’m deeply grateful.”

After learning to play his parents’ piano as a child, he had his first compositions published while reading music at Clare College, Cambridge and served as director of music at the same college from 1975 to 1979.

It was Sir David, a director of King’s College Choir, who took an interest in his compositions, encouraged him to conduct and recommended him to Oxford University Press, who have been his publisher ever since.

In 1981, Sir John founded his own choir, the Cambridge Singers, which he conducts and has made many recordings of the choral repertoire, including under his own label Collegium Records.

For the late Queen’s golden jubilee he composed a version of Psalm 150, which was performed at the Jubilee thanksgiving service in St Paul’s Cathedral, London.

He was commissioned to write a new anthem, entitled This Is The Day, for the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton in 2011, which was performed at Westminster Abbey during the service.

More recently, the first two choral items sung at the late Queen’s platinum jubilee national service of thanksgiving in June 2022 were arrangements by Sir John.

At the coronation of King Charles, six of the pieces performed were arrangements by Sir John.

Sir John was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2007 New Year Honours, for services to music, and in 2023 he became a Fellow of The Ivors Academy.