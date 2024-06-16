What the papers say – June 16

The Sunday newspapers are awash with images of the Princess of Wales, who appeared relaxed during her first day in the spotlight since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

The Mail on Sunday leads on the “day that lifted the nation” as Kate returned to the spotlight on Saturday at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, alongside similar pieces in the Sunday Express, Sunday People and the Sunday Telegraph.

Mail on Sunday: Day that lifted the nation’s hearts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G0g65aCCus — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 15, 2024

Sunday Express: It's just Kate to see you again #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/prEWbWK54D — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 15, 2024

The Sunday Telegraph: Our Fair Lady lifts nation’s spirits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/v2kzs2QTd0 — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 15, 2024

The Mirror and the Sun on Sunday also ran stories on Kate, as thousands of Britons braved wet weather in London on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the princess.

Sunday Mirror: Kate to have you back #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yq1r9Kv397 — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 15, 2024

The Observer says analysis indicates trouble brewing for the NHS, as both major parties’ manifestos would significantly squeeze health spending.

The Observer: 'Both parties will NHS worse off than austerity years' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EfpXfgykCp — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 15, 2024

And, lastly, the Daily Star Sunday reports that Serbia’s top psychic has tipped England to win the Euros.