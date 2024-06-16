Tributes to boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run crash in Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tributes to boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run crash in Coventry

By Press Association
Keaton Slater was killed in a hit-and-run crash (West Midlands Police)
Keaton Slater was killed in a hit-and-run crash (West Midlands Police)

A 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash has been remembered as  being “so beautiful inside and out” in a tribute by his family.

Keaton Slater died after being hit by a  black BMW in Radford Road, Coventry, on Friday shortly after 4.30pm, West Midlands Police said.

The youngster was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police seized an abandoned black BMW, which was found in New Arley on Friday evening, and are trying to trace the driver.

Keaton Slater smiling and wearing a Coventry City football shirt
12-year-old Keaton Slater has been remembered as ‘so beautiful inside and outside’ (West Midlands Police)

In a tribute, released through the police, the boy’s family said: “We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.

“He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible.”

Sgt Rich Evans, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A family has lost a 12-year-old boy in an appalling incident and our thoughts remain with them.

“We are offering them support at this most dreadful of times, and we’re keeping them informed as our work to trace those responsible goes on.

“We’d like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our enquiries are progressing.

“But we’d again appeal for those involved, or anyone who knows them, to search their consciences, do the right thing, and tell us what you know.”

The  BMW is being forensically examined.

A  person who was voluntarily questioned after coming forward to a police station on Saturday has been released under investigation.