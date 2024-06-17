What the papers say – June 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 17

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA

The Monday papers are dominated by a variety of political stories.

The Telegraph says Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has warned Labour’s ban on North Sea oil and gas would create a £4.5 billion black hole in the public finances.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged by senior Tories and cabinet ministers to launch more personal attacks against Sir Keir Starmer, according to The Times.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting’s refusal to rule out increasing or revaluing council tax leads the Daily Mail, as the Daily Express carries Mr Sunak’s comments that Labour will “run riot with your money”.

The Independent leads with Penny Mordaunt’s rallying cry to the Conservative Party that the result of the General Election is not yet a “foregone conclusion”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to scrap the two-child benefits limit, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror leads with Labour’s pledge to create 650,000 jobs for skilled workers, while the i says the party has been accused of watering down its housing reform promises.

The Financial Times says shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to break down trade barriers with the EU.

Metro leads with Gordon Ramsay revealing his injuries from a cycling accident.

And the Daily Star says one million English football fans will take Monday off work after Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Serbia.