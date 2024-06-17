Third weekend closure of M25 announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third weekend closure of M25 announced

By Press Association
A third weekend closure of part of the M25 has been announced (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Drivers are being warned to expect delays after a third weekend closure of part of the M25 was announced.

National Highways said it will shut the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday July 12 to 6am on Monday July 15.

This will be the third of five weekend closures of the motorway – which encircles London – as part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10.

Shutting the motorway will enable the construction of a new bridge near the junction.

Motorway vehicles will be directed along a diversion route on A-roads.

Among the people affected will be many of those travelling to, from and between the UK’s two busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick.

Jonathan Wade, senior project manager for National Highways, on a site visit
Jonathan Wade, senior project manager for National Highways, urged drivers to ‘ignore your satnavs and follow our diversion route’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

There were fears of severe congestion on diversion routes ahead of the first two closures in March and May, but many drivers followed advice to avoid the area, meaning long hold-ups were avoided.

National Highways said in a statement: “We’re grateful to all drivers who avoided previous closures and completed their journeys in other ways. We urge you to do the same again.

“If you do travel, expect delays and please leave a lot of extra time for your journey.”

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: “The previous two closures have gone well, with significant progress being made during both.

“We would urge all drivers to follow the official diversion route as this is the best chance of reaching your destination in good time.

“Please ignore your satnavs and follow our diversion route instead.”

National Highways is concerned that satnavs could direct some drivers on to minor roads after leaving the M25, creating gridlock in residential areas.

The March closure was the first planned daytime shutdown of the M25 since it opened in 1986.

The project, due to be completed in summer 2025, will increase the number of lanes at Junction 10, which is one of the UK’s busiest and most dangerous motorway junctions.

Between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles normally use the M25 between Junctions 9 and 11 in each direction every hour from 10am until 9pm at weekends.

The final two weekend closures as part of the project will take place later this year.