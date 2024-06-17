More than 10 million tune in for England v Serbia Euro 2024 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

More than 10 million tune in for England v Serbia Euro 2024 opener

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham scored a header 13 minutes into England’s Group C opening game (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jude Bellingham scored a header 13 minutes into England’s Group C opening game (Martin Rickett/PA)

More than 10 million people tuned in to watch England’s winning start to Euro 2024 against Serbia.

The BBC’s coverage of the clash was watched by an average audience of 10.5 million, peaking at 15 million, the corporation said.

The match was also streamed 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer.

England got off to a positive start in Germany when Jude Bellingham, who was recently unveiled as the new face of Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand Skims, scored a header 13 minutes into their Group C opener.

Jude Bellingham raises his arms during the Serbia v England Euro 2024 game
Jude Bellingham, left, helped England to their winning start (Adam Davy/PA)

It was a rockier start for Scotland, who were defeated 5-1 by Germany.

Meanwhile, Spain defeated Croatia 3-0 and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during the Euro 2020 game against Finland having suffered a cardiac arrest, scored his country’s only goal to draw 1-1 with Slovenia.

Scotland will get a chance for redemption against Switzerland on Wednesday, while England will meet Denmark on Thursday.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “The nations came together in huge numbers to follow BBC Sport’s coverage of the first weekend of the men’s Euros.

“Whether it was the tension of England’s opening win, the fallout of Scotland’s tough start, the exciting performances from Germany and Spain or the heartwarming story of seeing Christian Eriksen score three years on from his collapse on the pitch, it’s great that we can showcase the best sporting storytelling across BBC TV, iPlayer, radio and online.”