Alzheimer’s disease on mother’s side linked to ‘increased risk’ of the condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Alzheimer’s disease on mother’s side linked to ‘increased risk’ of the condition

By Press Association
Alzheimer’s disease on the mother’s side is linked to ‘increased risk’ of the disease, a study suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
Alzheimer’s disease on the mother’s side is linked to ‘increased risk’ of the disease, a study suggests (Yui Mok/PA)

A family history of Alzheimer’s disease on the mother’s side might increase the chances of someone developing the condition, new research suggests.

Whether a person inherits risk of Alzheimer’s from their mother or father influences the danger of changes in the brain that lead to disease, according to the new study.

After evaluating 4,400 adults aged 65 to 85 who had memory loss and trouble solving problems, the researchers found those with a history of Alzheimer’s on either their mother’s side, or both parents’ sides, had increased proteins (amyloids) linked to Alzheimer’s in the brain.

The findings suggest that considering sex-specific parental history could be important in identifying adults at heightened risk of the condition.

Senior corresponding author Hyun-Sik Yang, a neurologist at Mass General Brigham, USA, and behavioural neurologist, said: “Our study found if participants had a family history on their mother’s side, a higher amyloid level was observed.”

Mabel Seto, first author and a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Neurology at the Brigham, said: “If your father had early onset symptoms, that is associated with elevated levels in the offspring.

“However, it doesn’t matter when your mother started developing symptoms – if she did at all, it’s associated with elevated amyloid.”

The researchers looked at the family history of older adults from a trial aimed at Alzheimer’s prevention.

They were asked about when their parents started to lose their memories, and the scientists also asked if their parents were ever formally diagnosed or if there was autopsy confirmation of Alzheimer’s disease.

When comparing the answers and measuring amyloid in those involved in the study, the researchers found that history of memory impairment at all ages on the mother’s side, and history of early-onset memory impairment on the father’s side was associated with higher amyloid levels in those who had no symptoms.

According to the findings, only having a history of late-onset memory impairment on the father’s side was not associated with higher levels of the proteins.

Ms Seto said the results of the study are fascinating because Alzheimer’s tends to be more prevalent in women.

She added: “It’s really interesting from a genetic perspective to see one sex contributing something the other sex isn’t.”

She also noted the findings were not affected by whether people in the study were biologically male or female.

The researchers say the next step is to expand the study to look at other groups and examine how parental history affects cognitive decline and amyloid accumulation over time and why DNA from the mother plays a role.

The findings are published in the Jama Neurology journal.