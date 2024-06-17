Public urged to ‘do the right thing’ after boy’s death in hit-and-run

Police investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in Coventry have urged members of the public to “do the right thing” and come forward with information as they continue to search for a man believed to be linked to the incident.

Keaton Slater was hit by a black BMW car in Radford Road shortly after 4.30pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

Flowers, balloons, toys and flags have been left at the scene of the crash and the force is appealing for information relating to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders, who they believe is linked to what happened.

Dolars Aleksanders, 21, is being sought by police after 12-year-old Keaton Slater died in a crash (West Midlands Police/PA)

Speaking to the media at Coventry Police Station on Monday, Superintendent Paul Joyce said he was determined to “do everything we can” to achieve justice for Keaton, a keen football and Coventry City fan.

He said: “We are asking everyone to think about what this would be like if it happened to your family and do the right thing and tell us what you know.

“Keaton was a young boy enjoying his life. As a football fan, he would no doubt have enjoyed cheering on England last night, but for his life to be cruelly taken away like this is heart-breaking.

“Keaton’s family are being supported by specialist officers and we would ask their privacy be respected at this most tragic time.”

Addressing anyone who may know where Mr Aleksanders is, he said: “I would like to appeal to those individuals to search their consciences, to come forward, and to tell us where this individual might be.”

Premier League footballer James Maddison, who started his career with Coventry City, said on X, formerly Twitter, that he had a “tear in my eye” reading about Keaton’s death.

Tributes and flowers have been placed in Radford Road, Coventry, following the death of 12-year-old Keaton Slater (Matthew Cooper/PA)

He wrote: “Tear in my eye reading about this young man’s death in my home city of Coventry. Keaton’s family I am so sorry for your loss, if there is anything I can do to help please reach out whenever you feel. Sending my love to all of Keaton’s family and friends. Rest easy young man.”

In another tweet, he shared the link to a JustGiving page in memory of Keaton, adding: “Found the gofundme page to help raise funds for young Keaton’s family to help with the funeral and whatever they need it for. I’m sure they would appreciate anything and everything at this difficult moment. As a father I can’t even begin to imagine what they are going through, so let’s try and pull together to help Keaton’s family when they need us most.”

A Coventry City Football Club spokesperson said: “Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of young supporter Keaton Slater.

“Keaton was a huge Coventry City supporter, and the thoughts and condolences of everyone at Coventry City Football Club and the entire Sky Blue community are with Keaton’s family and friends at this awful time for them.

“The Sky Blues will liaise with Keaton’s family to support them, and to help them to remember and to pay tribute to Keaton.”

Anyone with further information is urged to call 999 immediately quoting log 3407 of 14 June or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.