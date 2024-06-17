What the papers say – June 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – June 18

By Press Association
Warnings from the election campaign trail, Reform UK’s manifesto and football dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Mail leads on an interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in which he warns Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to lower the voting age to 16 in order to “entrench his power”.

There are more Conservative warnings in The Times as senior figures urge voters to back the party to prevent a “generation under Labour”, while the Daily Express hears from HSBC experts about fears over Labour’s plan to lift wages.

The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to the electoral threat of Reform, saying former prime minister Boris Johnson will write to voters about the risk of splitting the vote allowing Labour into a lengthy spell in power.

The launch of Reform’s manifesto occupies the front of The Guardian as it quotes economists saying spending commitments do “not add up”.

The i is on similar ground with party leader Nigel Farage saying it is “impossible” for any politicians to predict public finances, while The Independent focuses on his “delusions” after saying he plans to run for prime minister next.

The Daily Star concentrates on the manifesto of Count Binface, who it calls the “most sane politician in UK”.

Elections elsewhere have caught the eye of the Financial Times, which says French executives are looking to work with right wing leader Marie Le Pen after seeing the economic plan of one of her rivals.

The Daily Mirror turns its attention on football, saying German police were welcoming England fans to Frankfurt ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2024 clash with Denmark but warning troublemakers to stay away.

Politics and football mix on the front of The Sun with both Tory and Labour leaders urging fans to adopt The Beatles’ Hey Jude as a new terrace anthem in honour of Jude Bellingham.

The Metro stands alone as it reports on a court hearing how a patient prevented an attack on a hospital.