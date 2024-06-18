Fireworks at Cambridge University Trinity May Ball to celebrate end of exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fireworks at Cambridge University Trinity May Ball to celebrate end of exams

By Press Association
Fireworks explode over the River Cam (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University students enjoyed a fireworks display and a night of partying at the annual Trinity May Ball to celebrate the end of their exams.

The first Trinity May Ball was held in 1866 and the tradition quickly spread to other colleges.

Despite now taking place in June they are still called the May Balls, as that is when they were originally held.

People in boats on the River Cam watch a firework display
Guests at the Trinity May Ball, who paid at least £210 for a single ticket, were promised “unlimited food and drink, a stunning fireworks display and a myriad of entertainments”.

The event is described on its website as “one of the most sought after tickets to be had in May Week” and “an unrivalled showcase of revelry”.

Entertainment ranges “from chart-topping stars to world-class comedians to the finest classical and jazz musicians” in an “unparalleled setting”.

A firework display over the River Cam
Students, dressed in elegant ball gowns and black tie, made their way home through the city’s streets as the sun rose on Tuesday.

In years gone by, some of Britain’s brightest students have engaged in hedonistic behaviour, stripping off and jumping in the river.

The ball has been held every year since 1866, apart from 1910, when King Edward VII died, during the Second World War between 1939 and 1945, and in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two students take a selfie as another watches
A series of balls are held to mark the end of term, with various colleges hosting them.

The “only acceptable attire” for the Trinity May Ball “is traditional black tie, white tie or formal national dress”.

Instructions on what to wear include that “any sword worn as a part of national dress must be fixed in its sheath”.

Organisers said that the dress code “will be strictly enforced; those who are not properly attired will not be allowed entry into the ball”.