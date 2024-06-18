Rubens masterpiece returns to National Gallery after 14-month conservation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Rubens masterpiece returns to National Gallery after 14-month conservation

By Press Association
The painting will go on display again at the National Gallery London (John Stillwell/PA)
The painting will go on display again at the National Gallery London (John Stillwell/PA)

A masterpiece by Sir Peter Paul Rubens has returned to public display at the National Gallery in London.

The Judgement Of Paris, one of the Flemish artist’s most recognisable works, had been in the gallery’s conservation department for 14 months ahead of its re-unveiling on Tuesday.

The National Gallery said it planned to “conserve some of its greatest masterpieces” as part of its bicentenary celebrations. It was founded on May 10 1824.

During the conservation the gallery used new imaging techniques to confirm the painting had been restored several times since the artist’s death in 1640.

“The conservators faced difficult choices throughout as they had to decide if they needed to go back to Rubens’ original composition or keep many of the subsequent changes,” the gallery said.

It was decided that the successive re-workings were part of the painting’s history and should be kept, “while allowing the informed viewer to pick out the aspects of Rubens’ composition that have changed”.

Painted in the last decade of the artist’s life, it shows the moment Paris makes his fateful choice between the goddesses Venus, Minerva and Juno.

The conservation involved structural work to stabilise the oak panel, before the painting was fitted with an antique late 17th-century French Louis XIV frame, the gallery said.

Britta New, who led the conservation, said: “Rubens is well known for constantly embellishing and improving his paintings as he worked, but the added dimension of the subsequent re-working of The Judgement Of Paris made the treatment of the panel a stimulating challenge.”