Three children missing after leaving Thorpe Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Three children missing after leaving Thorpe Park

By Press Association
140year-old Khandi, right, nine-year-old Amelia (centre), and seven-year-old Malik went missing after leaving Thorpe Park (Surrey Police/PA)
140year-old Khandi, right, nine-year-old Amelia (centre), and seven-year-old Malik went missing after leaving Thorpe Park (Surrey Police/PA)

Three children are missing after a day out at Thorpe Park.

A 14-year-old girl named only as Khandi was with two younger children Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, at the theme park in Surrey on Monday, but the trio were reported missing at 7pm.

The two younger children are related, Surrey Police said, but gave no further information on why they were with the teenager.

Khandi is black, slim, 160cm tall, and was wearing black or grey jogging bottoms, a white top, white trainers, black framed glasses, and multiple bracelets on each wrist.

Khandi, 14, (right) making a peace sign next to Amelia, nine, (centre) and Malik, seven,
Police are searching for the missing children (Surrey Police/PA)

Amelia has been described by police as European. She is 110cm tall, slim, and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey long-sleeved top with “Believe” written on it and white trainers.

Malik is European and also 110cm tall, slim and was wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers, and a green long-sleeved top with stripes.

They were last seen walking away from Thorpe Park towards Staines town centre at around 3.17pm on Monday. It is believed they may have travelled to London.

Anyone who has seen the children or has information about where they might be can call Surrey Police quoting the reference PR/45240068376.