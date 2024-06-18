England fan in court after Euro 2024 trouble in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England fan in court after Euro 2024 trouble in Germany

By Press Association
Gordon Thomas leaves Manchester Magistrates’ Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
An England football fan has been bailed by a court following trouble at the Euro tournament in Germany.

Gordon Thomas, 39, made the brief appearance at Manchester Magistrates’ Court for a hearing where police applied for a Football Banning Order, stopping him from attending matches for the next three years.

District Judge Joanne Hirst asked the defendant: “Do you oppose this application?”

Thomas replied: “Well, I have not seen what they said I have done.”

England beat Serbia 1-0 thanks to a Jude Bellingham goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Trouble broke out between football fans following England’s one-nil victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening.

Videos on social media showed supporters clashing on a side street, with tables, chairs and bottles being thrown before riot police arrived on the scene – seven Serbia fans were also arrested after violent clashes.

Thomas, from Little Lever, Bolton, said he was stopped at Manchester Airport on Monday night after flying back to the UK from Amsterdam.

He told the court after landing back in the UK at 8pm on Monday, his passport was seized and he was handed papers informing him the police were applying for a banning order and the case would be heard at the court on Tuesday.

District Judge Joanne Hirst told Thomas: “This is not a criminal matter, it is a civil complaint by the police to impose a Football Banning Order, it is said they can provide evidence you caused or contributed to disorder in the UK or elsewhere.

“Obviously, you need to know exactly what you are being accused of, I understand there’s some CCTV, some statements, will be sent to you.

“Football Banning Orders are quite Draconian, it would be a minimum of three years and stop you going to a football match for three years.

“It will be so that further violence will not be caused. You will want to see a solicitor.”

Gordon Thomas court case
Laura Peers, prosecuting, said the application for the order was signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions and the law meant the defendant had to be brought before a court within 24 hours of the order being served.

District Judge Hirst told Thomas she would adjourn the hearing until a later date after he has seen a solicitor.

Thomas was bailed on condition he does not leave England or Wales before his next court appearance on August 23.

He told the judge: “Can I just ask, I have a family holiday in August. What’s the reason for withholding my passport until after the Euros have finished and England don’t play next until September?”

Judge Hirst replied: “You will not be having your passport back or leaving England and Wales. But see a solicitor. It doesn’t mean that condition cannot be varied. You need independent legal advice.”

Earlier, Mick Johnson, head of the UK Football Policing Unit, said: “This action shows the breadth of the Euro 2024 football policing operation and demonstrates there are consequences for supporters who are intent on causing disorder.

“Any UK football supporter causing disorder in Germany which would be deemed an offence in this country could face police action upon their return.

“We are working with the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts and where appropriate, we will seek football banning orders to prevent perpetrators from attending future games both internationally and domestically.

“German police will also take action against those who break the law and this can include heavy fines and custodial sentences.

“We are working closely with our policing colleagues in Germany and have a team of UK officers deployed overseas supporting their operation.

“We want fans who are travelling to Germany to have a good time, but please remember to drink responsibly, respect the local culture and don’t put yourself in danger.”