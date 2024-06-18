Locals pull resident from ‘gas blast’ house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals pull resident from ‘gas blast’ house

By Press Association
The scene of a suspected gas explosion in Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Locals pulled a man from the rubble after he was badly injured in a suspected gas explosion which destroyed his home, a neighbour has said.

The seriously burned resident was flown to hospital following the blast, which happened at around 12.40pm on Tuesday in Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough.

Residents in the square, as well as neighbouring streets, have been told they cannot go back to their homes following the explosion, which wrecked the house and badly damaged others.

The scene of a suspected gas explosion at a property near Frampton Green in Middlesbrough
Michael Clark, who lives with his wife in Kirkland Walk, told the PA news agency: “Three lads went in and pulled him out of the rubble.

“They didn’t hesitate, they went straight in, they were worried there was going to be another explosion.

“The man was screaming in the rubble.

“The man looked terrible when they brought him out.”

The 69-year-old added: “All his clothes were stuck to him and they looked like rags.

“His hair was all burned, everything, from top to bottom.”

Mr Clark said the neighbouring house to the explosion has lost a bedroom and other homes’ roofs were badly damaged.

Michelle Garner, 51, who lives in a nearby street with her French bulldog Titan, has also been told she cannot go home yet.

She said: “The whole house was shaking.

“I jumped up and opened the front door and saw all the smoke and everyone was moving around and there was no house left.”

Ms Garner and Mr Clark estimated that around 50 homes could have been evacuated, possibly affecting more than 100 people.

They have been told they can gather at a local primary school.

An air ambulance took the man to hospital after landing on a nearby green.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service said: “Our team activated at 12.46pm to an incident in Middlesbrough.

“We had two doctors and two paramedics respond to the scene and they worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.

“The patient is being airlifted to hospital.”

The scene of a suspected gas explosion at a property near Frampton Green in Middlesbrough
A Cleveland Police spokesperson urged members of the public to avoid the area while they worked with Cleveland Fire Brigade and North East Ambulance Service at the scene.

“We thank local residents for their patience as we continue to deal with this incident,” they said.

A large cordon was in place at the scene where there were at least three ambulances, four fire engines and five gas engineers’ vans.

Local residents, including children who had finished school for the day, gathered at the cordon to watch the emergency services response.