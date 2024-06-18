Family supports Lady Gabriella Windsor at start of Royal Ascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Family supports Lady Gabriella Windsor at start of Royal Ascot

By Press Association
The Princess Royal was accompanied by Lady Gabriella Kingston on day one of Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)
The Princess Royal was accompanied by Lady Gabriella Kingston on day one of Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)

Lady Gabriella Windsor has received the public support of the royal family as she made her first major appearance since the death of her husband.

The bereaved member of the monarchy was hugged by Zara Tindall during a day at Royal Ascot after she joined the King and Queen’s traditional carriage procession.

Lady Gabriella, the King’s second cousin, looked relaxed as she travelled along the course past stands packed with racegoers in a carriage with the Princess Royal, her son Peter Phillips and Charles and Camilla’s racing manager John Warren.

The King and Queen are proven fans of racing and waved to the crowds when their carriage entered the parade ring where Zara and her husband, former rugby international Mike Tindall, and other guests were waiting.

The King and Queen present a trophy to a jockey
The Queen presents a trophy to winning jockey Sean Levey following the St James’s Palace Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Punters dressed in stunning hats, summer dresses and smart suits cheered on the riders during the opening day of the famous Berkshire meet, which attracted a number of famous faces including Penny Lancaster, Nick Knowles and Good Morning Britain co-host Charlotte Hawkins.

The event was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared Ascot ideal for “horses to gallop at full stretch”, and has today become a major social event as much as a sporting attraction.

Camilla in a blue hat
The King and Queen are keen racegoers (John Walton/PA)

Writing in the official programme, Charles and Camilla wished the racegoers the “best of luck” in chasing the “thrill of a Royal Ascot winner”.

Royal Ascot 2023 was their first as King and Queen, and the couple – who took on Queen Elizabeth II’s thoroughbreds – watched as their horse Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes, their first winner at the famous meet as owners.

The King speaks to a jockey
The King with Oisin Murphy after the jockey won the King Charles III Stakes on Asfoora (David Davies/PA)

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla wrote: “It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero’s victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her late Majesty.

“We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner.

A race under way at Ascot
The event is a great favourite among the royals – and royal-watchers (John Walton/PA)

“We also hope that those here at the racecourse and watching from home will enjoy five days of the finest racing that this sport has to offer.”

Lady Gabriella’s day out came after she was spotted behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, when members of the royal family made a balcony appearance.

In late February, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent was left bereaved when her husband Thomas Kingston died from a “catastrophic head injury” with a gun found close to his body.