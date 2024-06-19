What the papers say – June 19

The nation’s Wednesday papers are led by Tory claims that a Labour government will target money-savers with taxes.

The claims stem from Sir Keir Starmer ruling out increasing taxes for “working people”, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail reports a Labour dossier revealed plans for tax raids to raise 60 billion, while the Daily Express says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned the party would plunder savers’ accounts “within weeks”.

Wednesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “PM: Labour Will Tax Your Years Of Savings In Weeks” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/D8FTkwcDv7 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 18, 2024

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says the Conservatives are “adrift from reality” after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government had done a “great job”.

Senior Tories are already jostling to replace the PM as the party’s leader following the General Election, according to the Financial Times.

Wednesday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Tory hopefuls jockey for position as post-poll race to succeed Sunak looms” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ofpHo3zuI3 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 18, 2024

The Guardian reports the NHS would buy beds in care homes to cut hospital waits under a Labour government.

Wednesday’s GUARDIAN: “NHS will buy beds in care homes to cut hospital waits, says Labour” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZZW9O3YqK1 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 18, 2024

The Telegraph leads with analysis showing the UK is 20 years behind Europe on cancer care.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Britain 20 years behind Europe on cancer care'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇 https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/97JkESV06t — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 18, 2024

The i reports the Government has held private talks over cashflow issues at major IT contractor Atos.

Wednesday’s i – “UK in secret talks over financial turmoil at IT giant that could hit benefits and NHS” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nDvkYYriN9 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 18, 2024

Metro leads with a forensic accountant telling the Post Office Horizon inquiry that he felt he was “dealing with a cover-up”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 POST OFFICE IN 'CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY' 🔴 I felt there was a cover-up, accountant tells inquiry #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/C7alljxuSE — Metro (@MetroUK) June 18, 2024

And the Daily Star says a quarter of young adults admit to eating while on the toilet.