Teenage murderer of 17-year-old stabbed at party named for first time

By Press Association
Charlie Cosser was stabbed at a party in West Sussex (Family handout/Sussex Police/PA)
A 17-year-old who murdered a teenager on a crowded dancefloor at a summer party can be named for the first time as Yura Varybrus, a judge has ruled at his sentencing hearing.

Charlie Cosser, 17, was stabbed three times in the chest in a marquee in the grounds of a farmhouse at a party attended by more than 100 people in Warnham, West Sussex, on July 23 2023.

Varybrus, who was 16 at the time, was found guilty of murder and having a bladed article following a trial at Brighton Crown Court.

Judge Christine Henson KC lifted automatic restrictions on naming Varybrus because of his age after applications by the PA news agency and the Sunday Times on Wednesday.

Restrictions continue to ban reporting of his address and where he is detained.

Judge Henson said: “This is a case that is a particularly grave crime and has attracted substantial national and local interest.

“The level of youth crime in this case is likely to be of significant public interest at a private party attended by many young people.

“Charlie Cosser’s death has shocked a community and the family have set up a charity to fight against knife crime. Disclosure may aid the local community in coming to terms with this incident.”

She added that the potential deterrent nature for others in identifying Varybrus in this case is crucial for the public interest and public protection in homicide cases.

“The lifting of the restriction promotes public confidence in justice and the interests of the public receiving fair, accurate and unrestricted reporting of such crimes,” the judge added.

Varybrus stabbed Charlie, who was not known to him, when a fight broke out between them and two other boys on the dancefloor after Varybrus and his friends were asked to leave the party following complaints about his behaviour towards a girl.

While the knife has never been found, witnesses at the party told jurors during the trial that they saw Varybrus “drenched” in blood and heard him say “I’ve stabbed someone” after the attack.

A guest at the party also captured part of the violence on video as she began filming her friends dancing to the song Toxic by Britney Spears under disco lights in the marquee.

Varybrus, of West Sussex, did not give evidence in the trial but denied both charges.

He will be sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on Wednesday.