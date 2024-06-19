Leah Croucher may have been killed after trying to defend herself – inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leah Croucher may have been killed after trying to defend herself – inquest

By Press Association
Leah Croucher went missing in 2019 and her body was found in a loft three years later (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Teenager Leah Croucher is believed to have been unlawfully killed by sex offender Neil Maxwell after she tried to defend herself, a police officer told an inquest.

Ms Croucher, 19, who was a black belt in martial arts and was known for it internationally, disappeared while walking to work on February 15 2019 and no trace of her was found for more than three years despite a large search operation.

Her remains were discovered in the loft of a house in October 2022 in Furzton, Milton Keynes, less than half-a-mile from where she was last seen, after a tip-off from a maintenance worker.

Prime suspect Neil Maxwell, a previously-convicted sex offender, killed himself while on the run from police in April 2019, two months after Ms Croucher vanished.

Neil Maxwell killed himself while on the run from police in 2019 (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of Thames Valley Police, told an inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court on Wednesday that he believes on the balance of probabilities, that Ms Croucher was unlawfully killed by Maxwell.

Asked by senior coroner Tom Osborne if on the balance of probabilities he would say Ms Croucher was unlawfully killed by Maxwell, Mr Brown replied: “Absolutely.”

Mr Brown added: “In normal circumstances, had he been alive, we would have approached the Crown Prosecution Service for their advice around charging.”

He added that his “professional experience and knowledge would suggest Leah would have died very close to the day she went missing, if not on it”.

Caroline Haughey KC, representing Ms Croucher’s family, asked if he believed it was “likely to be an unwarranted sexual attack and in fact because of her martial arts ability, she reacted and subsequently died”.

Mr Brown said: “I believe she would have defended herself, that may have escalated the situation.”

Maxwell came on the force’s radar in May 2019 after receiving information on him via a phone call, and a murder investigation was launched in October 2022 after a maintenance worker who had been trying to eradicate a smell in a property discovered what he thought were remains and called the police, the inquest was told.

Mr Osborne said: “Whoever had placed the body in the loft had taken steps to remove certain limbs and place them in plastic bags.”

Ms Croucher’s body was found in the house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, which was owned by people who lived abroad and used it as a holiday home and had not visited during the Covid pandemic, the officer said.

Mr Brown said Ms Croucher would walk to work which took about 40 minutes and, depending on which route she took, one route took her past the Loxbeare Drive house.

Mr Brown said called the police investigation “huge” and said it generated 1,500 lines of inquiry.

The inquest heard a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and Ms Croucher was identified by her dental records. Her cause of death was unascertained due to decomposition.

Maxwell was a handyman and the only person with keys to the property where Ms Croucher’s body was found.

He was wanted for a sex attack in Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes, in November 2018, and used false names to evade arrest, as well as stopping using his phone and car.

Officers believe he also lost weight and grew a beard to change his appearance.

In January 2023, Thames Valley Police released a computer generated e-fit of Maxwell as detectives tried to confirm that he had killed Ms Croucher.

The inquest continues.