Home News UK

Batches of tea found to contain insects being recalled

By Press Association
The selected batches were on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores between April and June this year (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Batches of tea sold by retailers TK Maxx and Homesense have been recalled after some jars were found to contain insects, the food safety watchdog has said.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said both retailers were recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas.

The three varieties being recalled were Calm & Relax, Chamomile, and Sleepy.

The affected Calm & Relax 60g products carry the batch numbers 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207.

The recalled Chamomile 40g product carries the batch numbers 5887 and 6111, while the Sleepy 40g product has the batch numbers 6058, 6102 and 6125.

They were on sale in the stores between April and June this year.

The FSA said: “TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas because some of these products have been found to contain insects.

“If you have bought any of the above products, do not consume them. Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund.”

In a joint statement, the retailers said: “Some products from these batches have been found to contain insects.

“Please stop using it immediately and return to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund.”

The news comes days after three food companies started recalling products involving sandwiches, wraps and salads from a number of retailers over fears they could make people sick with E.coli.