Mother of Keaton Slater appeals for public to help find hit-and-run suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother of Keaton Slater appeals for public to help find hit-and-run suspect

By Press Association
Police have said they wish to speak to Dolars Aleksanders over the death of Keaton Slater (West Midlands Police/PA)
Police have said they wish to speak to Dolars Aleksanders over the death of Keaton Slater (West Midlands Police/PA)

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died after a hit-and-run collision in Coventry has issued a tearful appeal for public help to track down a suspect wanted by police.

Keaton Slater’s mother, Louise Slater, told a news conference on Wednesday that the death of her son, who was struck by a BMW car in Coventry last Friday, had left his family devastated and all those who knew him heartbroken.

The schoolboy’s mother was flanked by his father, Clint, and brothers Kai, 13; and Keanu, 17; as she appealed for information about the whereabouts of 21-year-old Latvia-born Dolars Aleksanders, who is being sought on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

After wiping away tears with a tissue, the 51-year-old said: “We were a family of five but now we are four.

Keaton Slater death
Louise and Clint Slater during the appeal for information (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“Our lives will never be the same again and Keaton’s brothers, dad, nana and granddad and myself are devastated.

“The whole family, his school friends are all heartbroken.”

Saying she had initially been reluctant to make a public appeal, the grieving mother added: “Hearing that whoever did this will not hand themselves in has left us all feeling helpless and we need to get justice for our Keaton.

“We just want everyone to find who took our son – Keanu and Kai’s little brother – away from us.

Keaton Slater death
Keaton Slater died in a hit-and-run incident (Family/West Midlands Police/PA)

“Our little, fun-loving joker made everyone laugh all the time. Who did this to Keaton has taken everything away from us all.

“Please if anyone knows anything … please come forward so we can have justice for our family.”

In a separate statement also read to the media by Louise Slater, Keaton’s brother, Keanu, said: “I will never be able to see him joke around with us again, never be able to see him grow my age.

“There are not enough words to describe what he meant to us all. Our best friend, our little brother, a son and now an angel, all in one person.”

Keaton Slater death
Tributes left near the scene in Radford Road (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Coventry City fan Keaton, whose family all wore the club’s colours during the news conference, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision in Radford Road at about 4.30pm.

Police believe Aleksanders was driving a BMW containing a total of four men which failed to stop.

Sergeant Rich Evans, of the West Midlands’ serious collision investigation unit, said: “We have already made arrests and spoken to a number of people who were also in that car.

“We are working with all our partner agencies to try and establish the whereabouts of the suspect.

“We are also fully aware that the suspect was born in Latvia and we are doing further inquiries with our international counterparts.”

Another 21-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Tuesday, has been released on bail.

Police are treating a third man as a witness and have interviewed a fourth male.

A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.