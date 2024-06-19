Royals out in force on second day of racing festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Royals out in force on second day of racing festival

By Press Association
Queen Camilla arrives by carriage on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (John Walton/PA)
Queen Camilla arrives by carriage on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (John Walton/PA)

Royal Ascot was flush with royals when the world-famous meeting welcomed members of the monarchy for a day at the races.

The Queen led the way during the second day of the Berkshire event that saw the stands filled with racegoers and the royal box entertaining Camilla’s guests, with only the Princess of Wales and the King missing.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, were among those waiting to greet the royal procession when it entered the parade ring and Sophie was joined by her father Christopher Rhys-Jones.

Royal Ascot 2024 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
William chats to his mother-in-law Carole Middleton and Cousin Zara Tindall in Royal Ascot’s parade ring (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Princess Royal was spotted with daughter Zara Tindall and her husband former rugby international Mike Tindall, and the Yorks were out in force with Princess Beatrice with partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie with spouse Jack Brooksbank.

Sarah, Duchess of York, who made a surprise public appearance with the royals at Sandringham on Christmas day, was also in the parade ring.

The Prince of Wales had travelled in a carriage with Camilla and invited to Royal Ascot were his parents-in-law Carole and Michael Middleton.

Royal Ascot 2024 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
Mike Tindall and Sarah, Duchess of York were spotted chatting (David Davies/PA)

It is believed to be their first appearance at major event since it was announced in March Kate had begun a bout of chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis after abdominal surgery in January.

Kate revealed in a statement on Friday she is making “good progress” in her treatment but candidly said she has “good days and bad days” and although she has been working from home, stressed “I am not out of the woods yet”.

Charles, who is also being treated for cancer, was working in London and was pictured earlier meeting the President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Ascot 2024 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
Princess Eugenie and Carole Middleton in the Royal Box (Jonathan Brady/PA)

As the royals mingled in the parade ring William appeared fascinated by a large tassel on Eugenie’s wide brimmed hat and joked with his cousin and her sister Beatrice about the accessory.

Zara greeted members of her family with her trademark enveloping hug and joked and laughed while her husband was pictured embracing Edward and putting his arm around the Duchess of York, who has battled cancer, as they chatted.

When the royal party made their way up to the royal box Beatrice and Eugenie were seen drinking the classic summer tipple Pimms.

Royal Ascot 2024 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
Princess Eugenie with her distinctive hat (John Walton/PA)

Other guests included Andrew Lloyd Webber who was made a Knight Companion of the Order of the Garter during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday, attended by the King and Queen and other senior Royals.

Theatre impresario Lord Lloyd-Webber, whose hit musicals include The Phantom Of The Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, was joined by his wife.

Away from the royal box filmstar Elizabeth Hurley posed for the cameras during her visit to Royal Ascot.