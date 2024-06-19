Pro-Palestine protesters found guilty over protest at Sir Keir Starmer’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Pro-Palestine protesters found guilty over protest at Sir Keir Starmer’s home

By Press Association
(left to right) Zosia Lewis, Daniel Formentin and Leonorah Ward were found guilty (Charlotte Coney/PA)
(left to right) Zosia Lewis, Daniel Formentin and Leonorah Ward were found guilty (Charlotte Coney/PA)

Three pro-Palestine protesters have been found guilty of public order offences after a demonstration outside the house of Sir Keir Starmer.

Leonorah Ward, 21, of Leeds, Zosia Lewis, 23, of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Daniel Formentin, 24, of Leeds, hung a banner outside the London house that read, “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red handprints, on April 9.

They also placed four rows of children’s shoes in front of the property to signify the children killed in Gaza.

The trio were representing the group Youth Demand, which describes itself as a “new youth resistance campaign fighting for an end to genocide”.

Youth Demand protest court case
(left to right) Daniel Formentin, Zosia Lewis and Leonorah Ward leave Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Charlotte Coney/PA)

They were convicted of public order offences under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001, and with breaching court bail after a one-day trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

District Judge Michael Snow said: “The person who resides here is a senior politician. In the last two years two Members of Parliament have been murdered.”

Giving evidence at the trial, Sir Keir’s wife Victoria said she felt “a bit sick” when she encountered the trio at her home, and drove around the corner in her car.

“I felt apprehensive and uncomfortable,” she added.

Asked by Andrew Morris, defending, if she knew it was a “peaceful protest”, Lady Starmer said: “It would look like a peaceful protest if it hadn’t been outside my home.”

A police sergeant who responded to the demonstration told the court that holding the protest outside somebody’s house – instead of outside the House of Commons or Sir Keir’s offices – was “inappropriate”.

“I did not know if they were going to be there 10 minutes or a day,” Sgt Mark Upsdale said.

Section 42 powers cover the harassment of a person at their home address if an officer suspects it is causing alarm or distress to the occupant.

Formentin told the court he targeted Sir Keir because he believed the Labour leader was “not accurately representing the country” over the conflict.

“There is an overwhelming sense that young people in this country do want a ceasefire in Palestine,” he claimed.

Marketing consultant Formentin, who wore a keffiyeh pattern scarf, added “we had no plans to confront anyone”.

Delivering his verdict, Judge Snow said the trio had been directed to leave the premises but had “continued” regardless.