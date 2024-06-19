Leah Croucher’s family fears for others unless failings ‘properly addressed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leah Croucher’s family fears for others unless failings ‘properly addressed’

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court of Leah Croucher. Issue date: Wednesday June 19, 2024. (Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court of Leah Croucher. Issue date: Wednesday June 19, 2024. (Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court/PA)

The family of Leah Croucher, who was unlawfully killed after going missing while walking to work, fear another family will have to “face the same awful consequences we will never recover from” unless failings identified during her inquest are “properly addressed”.

Senior coroner Tom Osborne said the 19-year-old was murdered by Neil Maxwell, a previously convicted sex offender, after going missing on February 15 2019.

Her remains were discovered in the loft of a house in October 2022 in Furzton, Milton Keynes, less than half a mile from where she was last seen, after a tip-off from a maintenance worker.

Prime suspect Maxwell, a previously convicted sex offender, killed himself while on the run from police in April 2019, two months after Ms Croucher vanished.

Undated file handout photo issued by Thames Valley Police of Leah Croucher.
Undated file handout photo issued by Thames Valley Police of Leah Croucher. (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Mr Osborne identified a number of failings in the monitoring of Maxwell, and said the failings did not contribute directly to her death, but it is “possible that the findings may have played a part”.

Mr Osborne labelled the take up and vetting of officers that can use a system for sharing information called Visor “woefully inadequate” and will be writing a preventing future deaths report to the minister who will be in charge of prisons and probation to ask for a fundamental review.

In a statement after the conclusion of the inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court, Ms Croucher’s father John Croucher said: “The current system is not equipped to properly manage these offenders and we fear that until these failings are properly addressed, another family will have to face the same awful consequences we will never recover from.”

Mr Croucher also said the failings “not only allowed this repeat offender to assault others and kill our Leah, but also led to the death of Leah’s brother Haydon who never recovered from Leah going missing and was so distraught (he) took his own life”.

Mr Croucher said his daughter was “severely let down by the police and probation service who have acknowledged significant failings in their supervision and monitoring of Maxwell” and the family “sincerely hope that lessons are learned from how Leah was failed”.

He said the inquest has not answered the family’s key questions about the “failings in the apprehension of the key suspect in this matter” and they ask the police “to be open with us” and answer their questions about the investigation.

The failings included: an inexperienced probation officer supervising Maxwell who had little experience of supervising sex offenders; the risk that Maxwell posed to the public being “underestimated and unreported”; the failure in the process to monitor Maxwell with regard to his attendance at appointments and for him to live at the address he was supposed to live at; a failure in the risk assessment carried out; and a failure to properly share information between police and probation in regard to the Visor system.

Ms Croucher was a black belt in taekwondo and Caroline Haughey KC, representing Ms Croucher’s family, asked Superintendent Kevin Brown, of Thames Valley Police, if he believed it was “likely to be an unwarranted sexual attack and in fact because of her martial arts ability, she reacted and subsequently died”.

Mr Brown said: “I believe she would have defended herself, that may have escalated the situation.”

The inquest heard a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and Ms Croucher was identified by her dental records.

Her cause of death was unascertained due to decomposition.

Maxwell was a handyman and the only person with keys to the property where Ms Croucher’s body was found.

He was wanted for a sex attack in Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes, in November 2018, and used false names to evade arrest, as well as stopping using his phone and car.