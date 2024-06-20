Prince of Wales to watch Three Lions in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales to watch Three Lions in Germany

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales will watch the England team in their next Euro 2024 game in Germany (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Prince of Wales will be in Germany on Thursday to cheer on the England men’s football team as they take on Denmark in the 2024 Euros.

William, who is president of the FA, will watch Gareth Southgate’s side in their second group stage match at the Frankfurt Arena – the day before his 42nd birthday.

He is one of hundreds of thousands of England fans set to travel to Germany throughout the Euro 2024 championship this summer, which kicked off on June 14.

Royal visit to St George’s Park
The Prince of Wales presents Harry Kane with a shirt during a visit to St George’s Park ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph/PA)

William, a passionate Aston Villa fan, presented shirts to the England men’s squad before the team left for Germany, making a surprise visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

He also shared his youngest son Prince Louis’ advice, who suggested the players “eat twice the amount” to secure their bid for Euros glory.

The trip will be a solo one for William, as the Princess of Wales is away from public duties while she continues her treatment for cancer.

England got off to a positive start in Germany when Jude Bellingham scored a header 13 minutes into their Group C opener.

More than 10 million people tuned in to watch England narrowly overcome Serbia in their first match on June 16, with the BBC’s coverage of the clash peaking at 15 million views, the corporation said.

The match was also streamed 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer.