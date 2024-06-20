Man, 50, admits murdering partner’s mother and attempting to kill his partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 50, admits murdering partner’s mother and attempting to kill his partner

By Press Association
Murder victim Wendy Francis (West Mercia Police/PA)
Murder victim Wendy Francis (West Mercia Police/PA)

A 50-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner’s mother and the attempted murder of his partner.

Damian Homer, appearing by videolink from HMP Hewell, was told he faces a mandatory life sentence after admitting both charges at Worcester Crown Court.

No details of the offences were opened to the court by prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu KC after Homer, of Haresfield Close, Worcester, pleaded guilty to the murder of Wendy Francis, 61, and attempting to murder her daughter Stacey Hill, 38.

Both women were attacked on March 2 this year, with emergency services being called to the Haresfield Close address at about 8.30pm.

Adjourning the case to a date to be fixed, Judge Rupert Mayo told the court: “I am not going to sentence today – there are two main reasons.

“The first is the defendant should be here. I am not prepared to pass sentence for an offence as grave as this on the videolink. However expedient that might be, it’s wrong. He (Homer) needs to be here.

“Secondly, I am told the psychiatric report has only recently been made available.”

A general view of Worcester Crown Court
The case was heard at Worcester Crown Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Addressing Homer directly, the judge added: “I will be sentencing you at some stage between now and the 27th of August.

“There is only one sentence I can pass and that’s one of life imprisonment. I have to decide the minimum term before you can be considered for parole.

“I will decide that at the later date when I have had a chance to read all of the documents that have been provided to the court, including the psychiatric report.”

Homer is known to have previously received a suspended prison sentence for an assault on Ms Hill committed in June 2020, which left her with a chipped tooth and a cut above her eye.