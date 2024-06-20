Police appeal after armed robbery on security van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal after armed robbery on security van

By Press Association
Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses to an armed robbery in Penzance (Alamy/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man carried out an armed robbery on a security van outside a Sainsbury’s supermarket and went on the run in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Jelbert Way, Penzance at 10.18am on Thursday after reports that a man armed with a knife had taken cash from a security guard.

The security guard was reported to be exiting the rear of the parked cash-in-transit van when they were approached by the man.

The man took bags of cash and then fled the area on a moped, police said.

The moped is described as small and black with white stripes on the back. It also had an ‘L’ plate on the back.

The rider was believed to be a man over 6ft tall who was wearing black leathers, a balaclava and a black bike helmet.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Anyone who sees a person or bike matching the above descriptions is asked not to approach and to call police immediately.

“Anyone who was in the area and has dashcam footage or witnessed the incident is asked to please report it to us.

“All information should be reported to police on 999 quoting log 265 of 20/6/24.”