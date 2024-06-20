Man remanded in custody after being charged with murder of man killed by own car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man remanded in custody after being charged with murder of man killed by own car

By Press Association
Marc Allen died after a month after being run down by his own car (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Marc Allen died after a month after being run down by his own car (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder over the death of a 51-year-old man fatally run down by his own car.

Errol Woodger, 37, of Mottisfont Road, Abbey Wood, south east London, has also been charged with robbing Marc Allen of the same vehicle.

Mr Allen suffered fatal head injuries when he tried to challenge a suspected thief who attempted to steal his car from his driveway on Peareswood Road, Erith, south east London in December 2019.

He was taken to King’s College Hospital in south London where he was placed into a coma.

He died a month later on January 29 2020.

Appearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Woodger spoke only to confirm his identity.

District judge Sarah Turnock remanded Woodger into custody and adjourned the case to the Old Bailey for Monday.

Woodger was also charged with three other offences relating to the driving of an e-scooter while disqualified and without insurance in Plumstead, south east London on June 18.

The judge set a next hearing for the remaining offences at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.