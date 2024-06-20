Living together before marrying at highest level since records began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Living together before marrying at highest level since records began

By Press Association
Living together before opposite-sex marriages was the highest since records began in 1994 (Alamy/PA)

More couples are now living together before tying the knot than ever before, according to the latest statistics, which also showed a record number of same-sex marriages took place in 2022.

More than nine in 10 couples who married in 2021 or 2022 were living together beforehand, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Cohabitation before an opposite-sex marriage was the highest since this measure was first recorded in 1994, when fewer than six in 10 (59.6%) of couples lived together before marriage.

Levels of cohabitation before same-sex marriages in 2022 were higher than those in opposite-sex marriages, at 95.2% for men and 93.5% for women, the ONS said.

In 2021, levels of cohabitation before opposite-sex marriages were 90.3% and in 2022 they were 90.0%.

Overall, marriages have returned to pre-pandemic levels, the ONS said, with data published on Thursday showing there were 246,897 marriages in England and Wales in 2022 – 12.3% more than took place in 2019.

In 2022, 20.8 men and 19.1 women married per 1,000 unmarried men and women, respectively – a return to pre-pandemic levels.

There were 7,800 same-sex marriages in total in 2022, accounting for 3.2% of all marriages.

The ONS said the highest number of female same-sex marriages (4,896) since same-sex marriage was introduced in 2014 was the main factor in this rise.

Men were, on average, 32.7 years old while women were 31.2 years old when entering an opposite-sex marriage – the highest median ages on record, the ONS said.

Ages for same-sex marriages were slightly higher, at 36.2 years for men and 32.6 years for women.

The ONS said the numbers of marriages and marriage rates in 2021 and 2022 “may reflect a short-term delay and recovery” because of pandemic restrictions “and may not be representative of long-term trends”.