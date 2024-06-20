Violence, crime and drug use widespread across colleges, says Unison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Violence, crime and drug use widespread across colleges, says Unison

By Press Association
Unison surveyed 780 support staff in further education and sixth form colleges (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Unison surveyed 780 support staff in further education and sixth form colleges (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Violence, crime and substance misuse are widespread across colleges, with students regularly carrying weapons and drugs, according to research.

Unison said a survey of 780 support staff in further education and sixth form colleges found seven in 10 reported that drug abuse among students was a problem.

A third said crime involving weapons was a concern, while a fifth believed gang culture was a problem at their institution.

Three in 10 staff surveyed have had to deal with students who brought drugs into college and two fifths have had dealings with students who are under the influence of drugs, the survey found.

Staff described routinely finding weapons such as knives and guns as well as machetes and hammers.

Injuries reported included a member of staff being stabbed in the back with a screwdriver and a student suffering multiple fractures and concussion.

Drugs regularly found inside colleges included cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and the so-called “zombie” drug Black Mamba, said the union.

Unison said its research, released at the union’s annual conference in Brighton, revealed a “disturbing” picture of violence and substance misuse by young people in colleges.

Support staff surveyed included canteen workers, learning support assistants and librarians.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Dangerous behaviour needs to be tackled to ensure students and staff are safe and colleges remain secure environments for young people to learn and thrive.

“Students who think they need to carry weapons for protection or come to college intoxicated are putting their own futures at risk.

“The tremendous strain placed on college staff means they’re forced to put safety and discipline over students’ academic development.

“College leaders must do more to ensure colleges are inspiring, safe places for all.”