Woman admits manslaughter of mobility scooter user in Stroud

A woman has admitted the manslaughter of a mobility scooter user.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to killing Neil Shadwick during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Shadwick, 63, died following an incident in the car park of a Tesco superstore on Stratford Road, Stroud, on January 22 last year.

He was found unresponsive in the car park and without his mobility scooter, which he used as his mode of transport. He died in hospital the same day.

Hawkins appeared via video link from prison to the hearing at Bristol Crown Court, where she spoke to confirm her name and reply “guilty” when the charge was read to her.

Kimberley Hawkins pleaded guilty to killing Neil Shadwick (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, adjourned the case for sentencing on a date to be fixed.

He told Hawkins: “Ms Hawkins, we need to obtain more information before a decision is made as to what sentences should be passed on you for these offences.

“That will include the probation service wanting to speak with you to prepare a report to advise me about what their assessment of you and your past and potential is.

“It will also enable any other matters to be got by your lawyers to present to me in mitigation.

“The prosecution will need time to submit any statements of family members of Neil Shadwick to express and explain the impact upon them of his death.

“The matter will be listed before me to sentence you. We can’t fix the date yet. It is going to be in August.

“You are going to be remanded in custody in the meantime.”

Mary Cowe appeared for the prosecution, while Sarah Jenkins represented Hawkins.

Hawkins previously admitted charges of aggravated vehicle taking, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to the incident, in April 2023.

Mr Shadwick was found unresponsive in the Tesco car park shortly before 6am on January 22 last year and taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where he died later that day.

Detectives established that Hawkins drove away from the scene on Mr Shadwick’s mobility scooter, leaving him behind in sub-zero temperatures.

A member of the public later found the abandoned scooter on Bisley Old Road in Stroud, shortly before 8am on the same day.

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, from Gloucestershire Police, said: “Hawkins’s sickening actions had tragically fatal consequences for a man whom she knew full well to be extremely vulnerable.

“I welcome her guilty plea, which has meant that Mr Shadwick’s family at least have not had to endure a lengthy trial in court.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.”