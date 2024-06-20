Woman who took man’s mobility scooter and left him to die admits manslaughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who took man’s mobility scooter and left him to die admits manslaughter

By Press Association
Kimberley Hawkins admitted killing Neil Shadwick after taking his mobility scooter (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
A woman who took a vulnerable man’s mobility scooter and left him to die in freezing conditions has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, of no fixed address, admitted killing Neil Shadwick after taking his mobility scooter outside a Tesco superstore in Stratford Road, Stroud, Gloucestershire, on January 22 last year.

Mr Shadwick, 63, who used his mobility scooter as his mode of transport, was left behind in sub-zero temperatures and found unresponsive in the car park at 6am. He later died in hospital.

Gloucestershire Police said Hawkins rode away on the scooter, later dumping it on Bisley Old Road in Stroud, where it was found by a member of the public at about 8am.

Detectives described the actions of Hawkins, who will be sentenced at a later date, as “sickening” and said she knew Mr Shadwick was “extremely vulnerable”.

Hawkins previously admitted charges of aggravated vehicle taking, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to Mr Shadwick’s death.

She appeared via video link from prison at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday afternoon, where she pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, from Gloucestershire Police, said: “Hawkins’s sickening actions had tragically fatal consequences for a man whom she knew full well to be extremely vulnerable.

“I welcome her guilty plea, which has meant that Mr Shadwick’s family at least have not had to endure a lengthy trial in court.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.”

Kimberley Hawkins will be sentenced at a later date (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, adjourned the case for sentencing on a date to be fixed in August.

The judge told Hawkins he needed “more information” about her before deciding which sentence should be passed for the three offences.

He added that members of Mr Shadwick’s family would have the opportunity to “express and explain the impact upon them of his death” in statements submitted to the court.

The judge said: “The matter will be listed before me to sentence you. We can’t fix the date yet. It is going to be in August.

“You are going to be remanded in custody in the meantime.”

Mary Cowe appeared for the prosecution, while Sarah Jenkins represented Hawkins.

Mr Shadwick was found unresponsive in the Tesco car park shortly before 6am on January 22 last year and taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where he died later that day.

Detectives established that Hawkins drove away from the scene on Mr Shadwick’s mobility scooter, leaving him behind in sub-zero temperatures.

Hawkins will be sentenced at either Bristol Crown Court or Gloucester Crown Court in August.