Prince of Wales photographed with Danish royals at Euros

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales and King Frederik X of Denmark in the stands during the Uefa Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt, Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Prince of Wales has posed for a picture with Princess Josephine of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark in the stands at the Uefa Euro 2024 match.

The photo of the trio was shared to the Wales’ X account shortly after the England versus Denmark kick-off.

The post said: “May the best team win.”

Harry Kane scored the opener, putting England 1-0 ahead after 18 minutes, victory for England would secure top spot in Group C.

Harry Kane scoring England's opening goal against Denmark in their Euro 2024 match
Morten Hjulmand later arrowed home a low strike from 30 yards to level for the Danes.

Long-time football fan William, who turns 42 on Friday, was also photographed laughing with Frederik in the crowd and the pair were filmed having an enthusiastic conversation.

William was wearing a suit and striped tie and Frederik an open-collar white shirt and blazer at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany.

The Prince of Wales was also photographed shaking hands with Uefa treasurer David Gill.

William is a passionate Aston Villa fan and he presented shirts to the England men’s squad before the team left for Germany, making a surprise visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

Denmark v England – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group C – Frankfurt Arena
(Left to right) the Prince of Wales, Princess Josephine of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark in the stands before the Uefa Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt, Germany (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He is attending the game solo, as the Princess of Wales is away from public duties while she continues her treatment for cancer.

On Wednesday, he joined Kate’s parents at Royal Ascot along with a host of royals including the Queen.

Kate, 42, Kate, 42, revealed in a statement last Friday she is making “good progress” in her treatment but candidly said she has “good days and bad days” and although she has been working from home, stressed “I am not out of the woods yet”.

In March, she announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message.

Denmark v England – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group C – Frankfurt Arena
The Prince of Wales in the stands during the Uefa Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt, Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)

In the message revealing the diagnosis, she said: “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.

Denmark v England – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group C – Frankfurt Arena
The Prince of Wales (left) greets David Gill in the stands before the UEFA Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt, Germany. PA.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Since revealing the diagnosis, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be “enormously touched” and “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support.