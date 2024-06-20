Scientists dismiss theory that griffins were inspired by dinosaur fossils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Press Association
Scientists say they have debunked the theory that dinosaur fossils inspired the myth of the griffin (Mark P Witton/PA)
Scientists say they have debunked the theory that dinosaur fossils inspired the myth of the griffin.

According to legends dating back as far as the 4th millennium BC, the griffin, or gryphon, was a fabulous creature with a raptorial bird head and wings on a lion’s body.

And for more than 30 years it has been widely accepted that griffin mythology was started by early fossil hunters in Mongolia and northern China who may have stumbled across fossils of the Protoceratops dinosaur while digging for gold.

This relative of the Triceratops lived during the Cretaceous period of about 75-71 million years ago and, like griffins, they stood on four legs, had beaks and had frill-like extensions on their skulls which could have been interpreted as wings.

Comparison between griffins and Protoceratops
Comparisons between the skeleton of Protoceratops and ancient griffin art (Mark P Witton/PA)

The theory of this connection was proposed by classical folklorist Adrienne Mayor in her 1989 cryptozoology paper entitled “Paleocryptozoology”.

Dr Mark Witton and Richard Hing, palaeontologists at the University of Portsmouth, have now re-evaluated historical fossil records in relation to Ms Mayor’s arguments and say they have concluded they do not “withstand scrutiny”.

They say the suggestion that Protoceratops fossils were found by nomads prospecting for gold does not stand up because no gold has been found near known fossil sites, and add that, even if they had been found, it is unlikely they would have been recognised as the remains of a creature.

Dr Witton said: “There is an assumption that dinosaur skeletons are discovered half-exposed, lying around almost like the remains of recently-deceased animals.

“But, generally speaking, just a fraction of an eroding dinosaur skeleton will be visible to the naked eye, unnoticed to all except for sharp-eyed fossil hunters.

“That’s almost certainly how ancient peoples wandering around Mongolia encountered Protoceratops.

“If they wanted to see more, as they’d need to if they were forming myths about these animals, they’d have to extract the fossil from the surrounding rock.

“That is no small task, even with modern tools, glues, protective wrapping and preparatory techniques.

“It seems more probable that Protoceratops remains, by and large, went unnoticed – if the gold prospectors were even there to see them.”

In their study, published in Interdisciplinary Science Reviews, they also state that the geographic spread of griffin art through history does not align with the scenario of griffin lore beginning with Central Asian fossils and then spreading west.

Dr Witton said: “Everything about griffin origins is consistent with their traditional interpretation as imaginary beasts, just as their appearance is entirely explained by them being chimeras of big cats and raptorial birds.

“Invoking a role for dinosaurs in griffin lore, especially species from distant lands like Protoceratops, not only introduces unnecessary complexity and inconsistencies to their origins, but also relies on interpretations and proposals that don’t withstand scrutiny.”

The authors added that there is excellent evidence of fossils being culturally important throughout human history, with innumerable instances of fossils inspiring folklore around the world, referred to as “geomyths”.

Painting of a griffin
A painting of a griffin, a lion-raptor chimera, alongside the fossils of Protoceratops, a horned dinosaur (Mark P Witton/PA)

Mr Hing said: “It is important to distinguish between fossil folklore with a factual basis – that is, connections between fossils and myth evidenced by archaeological discoveries or compelling references in literature and artwork – and speculated connections based on intuition.

“There is nothing inherently wrong with the idea that ancient peoples found dinosaur bones and incorporated them into their mythology, but we need to root such proposals in realities of history, geography and palaeontology. Otherwise, they are just speculation.”