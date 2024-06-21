British man stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

British man stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub, say police

By Press Association
A Mossos d’Esquadra station in Spain (Steve Parsons/PA)
A Mossos d’Esquadra station in Spain (Steve Parsons/PA)

A British man has been stabbed to death outside a nightclub near Barcelona, Spanish police said.

Catalan police said they were investigating the “violent death” of a 31-year-old man who was attacked with a knife in Calella, about 30 miles north east of Barcelona.

The Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police) said they were called to reports of a fight shortly before 4am on Friday in the coastal town on Benavente Street, where Oxygen nightclub is located.

An injured man was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, police said.

In a statement, the Mossos d’Esquadra said: “Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra of the criminal investigation division of the northern metropolitan region are investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man in Calella de Mar.”

Calella, located on Catalonia’s Mediterranean coast, is known as the “holiday capital of the Costa del Maresme”, according to Spain’s official tourism website.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has been approached for comment.