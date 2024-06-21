Former head of subpostmasters union denies being ‘too close’ to Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former head of subpostmasters union denies being ‘too close’ to Post Office

By Press Association
The Post Office agreed to payments of up to £2.5 million to the NFSP (Liam McBurney/PA Archive)
The former head of the union for subpostmasters has denied the organisation became “too close” to the Post Office and was “flush with money”.

George Thomson, former general secretary of the National Federation of Subpostmasters (NFSP), also denied lacking sympathy for those who were wrongfully convicted as a result of faults in the Horizon IT system.

Earlier this year, the Trades Union Congress said the Communication Workers Union (CWU) was blocked from effectively organising at the Post Office, claiming the NFSP was given funds by the Post Office.

Mr Thomson, who served as general secretary between 2007 and 2018, gave evidence at the Post Office inquiry on Friday.

Put to him by inquiry counsel Julian Blake that he became “too close” to the Post Office, Mr Thomson said: “No, I wasn’t.”

Mr Thomson later added: “We worked closely with the Post Office because we both needed to have a successful franchise – that’s the reality.”

The inquiry was shown an email sent on behalf of Mr Thomson in August 2013 which outlined plans for the Post Office and NFSP to sign a 15-year contract to represent all post office operators.

This included annual payments starting at £500,000 in 2013-14 and reaching £2.5 million from 2017 onwards to 2028.

Mr Thomson said it had taken “a lot of badgering” of then Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells to agree to the deal, and that her team “would have preferred the NFSP withered on the vine”.

Put to him by Mr Blake that they were significant figures, Mr Thomson told the inquiry the NFSP “took on new functions” as part of the agreement.

Put to him that the NFSP was financially dependent on the Post Office at a time when issues with Horizon were ongoing, Mr Thomson said the federation had lost 8,500 subpostmasters in the previous 12 or 13 years, and that the money was “replacing what used to be membership money”, adding: “It was never ever tied to Horizon.”

The inquiry was shown a Computer Weekly article from May 2009 which discussed the cases of several high-profile subpostmasters, including Sir Alan Bates.

The subpostmasters told the media outlet their union had “refused to help them investigate their concerns”.

Asked by Mr Blake why the NFSP was not helping them, Mr Thomson said the federation had to seek permission from the Post Office first.

He said: “We did fight their cases but we asked the Post Office. What are we to do as an organisation?

“Every case that was brought to us, we took it up with the Post Office.

“You’re trying to make out that somehow we were flush with money… That’s not correct.”

Mr Thomson said he had investigated 20 or 30 subpostmaster cases at the “highest level” during his time as general secretary, and would have tried to employ a compute expert had he known more about the issues with Horizon.

He told the inquiry: “I’ve been around a long time – suspensions have always taken place, prosecutions have always taken place, under the manual system as well.

“We had a franchise that was in crisis and we always tried to help people.”

On the Horizon IT system, Mr Thomson said: “It’s a strong system, it’s a well-used system, and I still support it systemically as being very robust.”

More than 700 subpostmasters were handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 when errors in the Post Office’s Horizon IT system meant money appeared to be missing from many branch accounts when, in fact, it was not.

It has been branded the biggest miscarriage of justice in British legal history.