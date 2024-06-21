Criminal gangs profiteering from illegal fly-tipping, investigation finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Criminal gangs profiteering from illegal fly-tipping, investigation finds

By Press Association
A view of thousands of tonnes of illegal waste dumped within Hoad’s Wood in Ashford (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A view of thousands of tonnes of illegal waste dumped within Hoad's Wood in Ashford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Growing criminal networks are profiteering from illegal fly-tipping across the UK, an investigation has found.

Unlicensed companies are advertising waste removal services online on Gumtree and then charging consumers to collect their rubbish before dumping it elsewhere in the country, according to findings from Channel 4’s Dispatches programme.

In the UK, it is illegal for waste removal companies to operate unless they are registered with the Environment Agency and have a licence.

However, the investigation found that less than 20% of Gumtree adverts analysed appeared to be posted by firms with a licence.

Around half of the adverts from what seemed to be different, unlicensed companies were also found to be linked – pointing to two organised criminal networks,

Dispatches calculated that one van, picking up waste every day and dumping it, could be making more than £145,000 in extra, illegal profits, each year.

Elsewhere, an exclusive survey by the National Farmers Union, which asked 620 farmers across England and Wales about fly-tipping, found that 50% have experienced a small-scale fly-tipping event.

More than a quarter of all those surveyed have had a large fly-tipping incident on their farm, it found.

Rachel Hallos, vice president of the National Farmers Union, told the programme: “Ultimately, it’s people that are cheating in the system. And they shouldn’t get away with it.”

Satellite surveillance and site visits were also undertaken for Dispatches and uncovered 50 potential waste dumps in the South East worthy of further investigation.

Of the 50 sites, 25 had no waste permits, the investigation found, suggesting there could be thousands across the UK.

Dispatches also went undercover to find out what happens when some of these unlicensed waste removal companies are hired to dispose of items, placing GPS trackers and ultraviolet markings on waste items.

The team confirmed that despite paying for an advertised waste removal service, many of these items were in fact being dumped elsewhere in the country.

When challenged on camera about this discovery, the companies denied fly-tipping or refused to respond.

The investigation uncovered what appeared to be a large, nationwide network of fly-tippers, which has its own app.

Kevan Jones, a former MP who has campaigned alongside politicians from all the major parties for more to be done about waste crime, said: “Sixty of the top organised crime groups in the UK are involved.

“They’ll go where they can make easy money and for them, this is easy money. There’s no deterrent at all because there’s very little enforcement of it.”

Anna Willetts, an environmental criminal defence lawyer who has worked on high-profile waste crime cases for the last 20 years, said: “Waste is built up over a number of years, completely uncontrolled, deposited regularly by waste criminals, no permits, no controls in place.”

She added: “The sharp end of waste crime does go hand in hand with a lot of other criminal activity, including firearms, drug offences, child trafficking and modern slavery.”

The Environment Agency said: “This is not an easy fight – but with the support of our partners we are working to keep one step ahead of the criminals, shut them out of the system and move us towards an economy in which there is no space for waste crime.”

“Waste crime causes harm to people and places, and it is on the rise,” it said.

“This is why we have a robust strategy which is intelligence-led, collaborative and high-tech, including drones for surveillance and heat-sensitive cameras to identify what is in shipping containers or warehouses.”

In Rubbish Tip Britain will air at 8pm on Channel 4.