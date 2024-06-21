Body found in search for missing former colleague of Martin Lewis

A body has been found in the search for Martin Lewis’s former MoneySavingExpert colleague.

Anthony Hill, 37, was reported missing from his home in Norwich, Norfolk, on Monday, and a body was found in an area off Heathgate in the city shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Consumer champion Mr Lewis had made appeals while Mr Hill was being searched for and said a body being found was “the worst news”, and he would remember him “fondly”.

It's with a heavy heart I share this. My love to Ant's wife Kayleigh and their little girls. It's the worst news. I'm so sorry for all Ant's friends and his little pupils. I will remember you fondly Ant. Also thanks to the thousands of you who shared the posts while Ant was… https://t.co/GrO6FfFgcn — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 21, 2024

Mr Lewis posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, sharing a statement from Norfolk Police about a body being found, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart I share this. My love to Ant’s wife Kayleigh and their little girls. It’s the worst news. I’m so sorry for all Ant’s friends and his little pupils. I will remember you fondly Ant.

“Also thanks to the thousands of you who shared the posts while Ant was missing, I know it gave succour to his family. RIP”

Formal identification has not taken place but the family of Mr Hill has been informed, the force said.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, Norfolk Police added.

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is missing from Norwich. Anthony Hill, aged 37, was last seen at 7.45am today (Monday 17 June 2024) when he left his home address on Plumstead Road East. Have you seen him? https://t.co/lPznwLsbEN pic.twitter.com/DgB98n8Eiv — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 17, 2024

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Police can confirm the body of a man was found in Norwich last night.

“The body was discovered in an area off Heathgate in the city shortly before 8pm.

“Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, the family of 37-year-old Anthony Hill, who was reported missing from his home in Norwich on Monday have been informed.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Mr Lewis shared a police appeal on Tuesday on X, saying: “This is devastating. Please share. Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching. I hope and pray he’s OK. Please please spread word.”