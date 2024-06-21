Heaton-Harris suggests Casement Park won’t lose out on chance to host Euro 2028

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Heaton-Harris suggests Casement Park won’t lose out on chance to host Euro 2028

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks during the British-Irish Council (BIC) summit at the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks during the British-Irish Council (BIC) summit at the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024.

Chris Heaton-Harris has suggested that Northern Ireland will not miss out on the chance to co-host the European Football Championships in 2028.

The Northern Ireland Secretary was asked about funding to redevelop Casement Park amid reports the west Belfast stadium could be axed by UEFA from the list of Euro 2028 host venues.

Mr Heaton-Harris repeated the assertion that an announcement will be made after the July 4 General Election.

British Irish Council summit
Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly during the British-Irish Council (BIC) summit at the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted the Government would make a “substantial contribution” to the redevelopment of Casement Park last month, but refused to say how much or if it will happen in time for the competition.

Asked on Friday about whether the Government reneging on its commitment to fund the redevelopment of Casement Park and whether that would affect Northern Ireland’s chances of hosting the Euros, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I think you’ll find that there’ll be an announcement almost certainly by the new government on this in the future, which will suggest the premise of your question might not be correct.”

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, who was also at the summit on the Isle of Man, said: “There have been a number of discussions and, as indicated, it is likely that this issue will be touched on again after the General Election, but we’re not anticipating any news prior to the General Election certainly on it.

“I’m privy to some of those discussions with the UK Government, Chris Heaton-Harris would be more privy to some of that than I would be.”

Stormont junior minister Aisling Reilly has said it would be “unthinkable” for Northern Ireland to miss out on the chance of co-hosting the 2028 Euro competition.

“There’s actually not very many people who have had the opportunity to play on Casement Park,” the Sinn Fein MLA said.

Workmen at Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast
Workmen at Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I am one of those people who have had the opportunity to play in Casement Park on a number of occasions.

“I know what it feels like to walk down the tunnel and to play on the pitch and the opportunities that that has afforded me. Unfortunately, a decade of people have missed out on that opportunity.

“But it’s not about the sport. It’s about the legacy of what it will bring. It’s about what it’s going to do for the economy, what it’s going to do for local businesses, what it’s going to do for Belfast, for the North.

“It’s unthinkable that we would miss out on the opportunity to host the Euros, particularly when we’re seeing it being played on our screens now in Germany and we see the buzz around Germany.

“Imagine seeing that in Belfast, imagine seeing that in the North and the opportunities that that would afford us. So for me not having Casement built is unthinkable.”