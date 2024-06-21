Driver who was on phone jailed over crash that left elderly couple dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Driver who was on phone jailed over crash that left elderly couple dead

By Press Association
Clive and Elaine Jones died when their car was in a head-on collision (Handout/Leicestershire Police/PA)
Clive and Elaine Jones died when their car was in a head-on collision (Handout/Leicestershire Police/PA)

The family of two pensioners killed by a dangerous driver have described their “horror” that the couple’s remaining years were “stolen from them” as the motorist was jailed on Friday.

On Friday, Patricia Pringle, 56, was convicted at Leicester Crown Court of dangerous driving after killing Clive Jones, 89, and his wife Elaine, 82, by colliding into their car while using a phone as she was driving near Barrowden, Rutland, in May 2022.

Pringle, of Park Vale Road, Spinney Hill, Leicester, was sentenced to nine years in prison and banned from driving for five years after her release.

Leicestershire Police said she was on a call while driving her Volkswagen Golf and swerved onto the wrong side of the A47 and collided head-on with the couple’s Fiat Qubo.

Patricia Pringle was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving (Leicestershire Police)

Mr and Mrs Jones were pronounced dead at the scene.

In May 2024, Pringle pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of possession of cannabis

In a statement, the family of Mr and Mrs Jones called the couple “extraordinary people” who lived to “full capacity”.

They said: “The shock, horror, and disbelief of their deaths remains with so many people – their family, friends and their community.

Clive and Elaine Jones in their younger days (Handout/Leicestershire Police/PA)

“As a family, we will never not know how they died, the extent of their injuries, and the trauma of being informed of their deaths and the days, months and years that followed.

“Their remaining years were stolen from them and from us. We never had the chance to say goodbye. We miss them each day and in so many ways.

“That they died together is a blessing as they did everything together in life.”

Detective Constable Emma Mitchell, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Throughout the investigation, Pringle appeared to show very little remorse for her actions. However, I’m pleased she faced up to what she’d done.

“While no sentence is going to bring Clive and Elaine back, I hope today’s outcome allows their loved ones to feel that justice has been done and provides a degree of closure to them.

“There’s a reason why using a mobile phone while driving can result in points on your licence.

“I would like to think this case serves as a stark warning to road users who think it’s acceptable to do so that their actions can have fatal consequences.”