PSNI civilian staff set for 24-hour industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

PSNI civilian staff set for 24-hour industrial action

By Press Association
A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland.
A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland.

Police civilian staff in Northern Ireland are set to take part in strike action over an ongoing failure to increase danger money payments.

The workers are expected to stage a 24-hour walk out from 0001 on July 11 to 0001 on July 12.

It will come just before tens of thousands of people take to the streets for the annual Orange Order parades on July 12.

The trade union NIPSA said its members “overwhelmingly voted for strike action” over their Revised Environmental Allowance (REA).

Police civilian staff are calling for the delivery of an uplift to their £580 annual REA, known as danger money allowance, that was committed to five years ago.

In comparison, PSNI officers currently receive just under £4,000 annually in acknowledgement of the ongoing threat they face.

Civilian staff, who are seeking to have their allowance increased to around £1,000, are involved in roles such as emergency call handling and scenes of crime work.

NIPSA said 91% voted for strike action and 96% voted for action short of strike.

The union said the civilian workers feel they are under threat and undervalued, and are working in an “effectively created two-tier workforce” due to the disparities in pay and terms and conditions.

Action short of strike is set to start at the beginning of July.

PSNI temporary assistant chief constable Melanie Jones said they want to assure the public that they will have resources in place to keep the public safe.

“Planning is under way to mitigate any risk in critical functions in the event of staff absences as a result of this industrial action,” she said.

“I want to reassure the public that we will have the resources in place to allow us to keep people safe.”