King and Queen’s dream of second Ascot winner must wait until final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King and Queen’s dream of second Ascot winner must wait until final day

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire (John Walton/PA)
Charles and Camilla on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire (John Walton/PA)

The King and Queen will have to wait for Royal Ascot’s final day for a possible race win after their thoroughbred was well beaten.

Charles and Camilla’ horse Hard to Resist was a long shot in the Sandringham Stakes with odds of 40-1 and finished way adrift of the leading riders.

The couple may have lost out at the races but the King’s nephew Peter Phillips was spotted strolling in the parade ring hand-in-hand with his reported new girlfriend Harriet Sperling.

Charles and Camilla, holding binoculars, watching the racing from the royal box at Royal Ascot
Charles and Camilla watch the racing at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Phillips, whose mother the Princess Royal was at Royal Ascot on Thursday, was later seen with his partner in the royal enclosure watching the racing from a balcony with a group of friends.

Anne’s son, who does not carry out royal duties and is not an HRH, has two daughters with ex-wife Autumn Kelly. They divorced in 2021.

He was pictured with Ms Sperling chatting to the King and Queen as they mingled with guests in the royal box.

Charles and Camilla have become firm supporters of Royal Ascot since the death of Queen Elizabeth II who rarely missed the Berkshire meet, one of the highlights of the racing calendar.

Princess Beatrice hangs on to her hat following a gust of wind
Princess Beatrice hangs on to her hat following a gust of wind (John Walton/PA)

Over the past few days they have watched some of the country’s leading jockeys, trainers and horses compete on the world famous course, established after Queen Anne declared in 1711 Ascot was ideal for “horses to gallop at full stretch”.

The couple took on the late Queen’s thoroughbreds and last year had their first Royal Ascot winner, when Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.

Two royal horses have been entered for the final day of Royal Ascot with Desert Hero expected to start in the Hardwicke Stakes and Treasure in the Golden Gates Stakes.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips at Ascot Racecourse
Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips (Yui Mok/PA)

Among the royal party who enjoyed a day at the races were Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, actress Sophie Winkleman, Dame Darcey Bussell and JCB manufacturer Lord Bamford and his wife.

The King presented the trophies in the Coronation Stakes and a host of celebrities also handed out prizes, including actress Dame Maureen Lipman and author Dame Jilly Cooper.