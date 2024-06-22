King and Queen joined by Qatar’s Sheikh Abdullah on day five of Royal Ascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King and Queen joined by Qatar’s Sheikh Abdullah on day five of Royal Ascot

By Press Association
The King and Queen arrive for day five of Royal Ascot (Yui Mok/PA)
The King and Queen arrive for day five of Royal Ascot (Yui Mok/PA)

The King and Queen welcomed Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani on the final day of the world-famous Royal Ascot meeting.

Charles and Camilla joined thousands of punters for an afternoon of racing, and invited family and friends to watch the action on the turf.

Royal Ascot 2024 – Day Five – Ascot Racecourse
Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani and Lady Charles Spencer-Churchill (Yui Mok/PA)

They led the traditional carriage procession alongside Sheikh Abdullah and Lady Charles Spencer-Churchill.

Trainers Willie Mullins and Jamie Snowden, and their wives, were also included in the procession, as well as the Earl De La War, Sir Michael Stevens and Saudi businessman Wafic Said.

Royal Ascot 2024 – Day Five – Ascot Racecourse
The King during day five of Royal Ascot (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles and Camilla’ horse Hard to Resist was a longshot in the Sandringham Stakes yesterday with odds of 40-1, and finished way adrift of the leading riders.

Two royal horses have been entered for the final day of Royal Ascot, with Desert Hero expected to start in the Hardwicke Stakes and Treasure in the Golden Gates Stakes.

Royal Ascot 2024 – Day Five – Ascot Racecourse
The Queen during day five of Royal Ascot (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles and Camilla have become firm supporters of Royal Ascot since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who rarely missed the Berkshire meet – one of the highlights of the racing calendar.

Over the past few days, they have watched some of the country’s leading jockeys, trainers and horses compete on the world famous course, established after Queen Anne declared in 1711 Ascot was ideal for “horses to gallop at full stretch”.