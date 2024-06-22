Aer Lingus to cancel 120 flights due to pilots’ eight-hour strike next weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aer Lingus to cancel 120 flights due to pilots’ eight-hour strike next weekend

By Press Association
Aer Lingus has confirmed it is to cancel 120 flights (PA)
Aer Lingus has confirmed it is to cancel 120 flights scheduled for next weekend due to a pilots’ eight-hour strike happening on June 29.

A spokesperson for the airline said it will impact 15,000 customers on short-haul services.

A previously announced, indefinite work-to-rule from June 26 – which would mean pilots would not engage in overtime or out-of-hours duties – saw the airline cancel 124 flights.

Aer Lingus said this will affect about 20,000 customers over the five days from the Wednesday as it pledged to accommodate people amid the busy summer holiday season.

A strike was announced by the pilots’ union for June 29, running from 5am to 1pm.

“Following Ialpa’s escalation of the industrial action by announcing an eight-hour strike by pilots on Saturday June 29, Aer Lingus has had to cancel 120 flights on that day,” an airline spokesperson said.

“This will impact 15,000 customers on Aer Lingus short-haul services. Aer Lingus has retimed long-haul services on both June 28 and 29 in order to avoid cancellation of these services.

“Aer Lingus is automatically rebooking some customers onto alternative flights and has begun emailing all other customers informing them of the cancellations and advising them of their options, to change their flight for free, to request a refund or to request a voucher.

“The detail of the cancelled flights on June 29 is available on the ‘Travel Advisory’ on the Aer Lingus website at aerlingus.com.

“Aer Lingus Regional flights, operated by Emerald Airlines, are unaffected by Ialpa’s industrial action and will operate as scheduled. Aer Lingus Regional flight numbers are in the range EI3000 – EI3999.”

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), which represents the pilots, said it had been “forced” to escalate the dispute following “a campaign of antagonism by Aer Lingus management”.

The president of Ialpa, captain Mark Tighe, claimed the airline had sent “threatening” letters to association members.

“The scale of next week’s anticipated flight cancellations, as described by Aer Lingus, illustrates the extent to which the company relies on the flexibility and goodwill of pilots,” he said.

Plane Stock – Heathrow Airport
Aer Lingus has confirmed it is to cancel 120 flights scheduled next weekend (Steve Parsons/PA)

Aer Lingus condemned the planned strike action and said it was “appalled” that Ialpa would escalate the dispute, which it said was “clearly designed to inflict maximum damage on passengers’ travel plans”.

Ialpa is seeking a pay increase of 24%, which it says equates to inflation since the last pay rise in 2019.

Aer Lingus has described the pay demand as unrealistic and said there have been no pay deals in Ireland that delivered such an increase.

Om Friday, Irish premier Simon Harris said people need to “step back from the brink” in relation to the dispute.