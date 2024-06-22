Heat health alert issued for most of England as temperatures start to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Heat health alert issued for most of England as temperatures start to rise

By Press Association
Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 30C, particularly in the South East (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A yellow heat health alert has been issued for most of England, as temperatures look likely to soar to 30C in parts of the country.

The alert has been issued for all but one region, with some areas being warned of the potential for “significant impacts” on the health and social care sector.

The alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office will come into force from Monday morning and remain in place until Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 30C, particularly in the South East, with the strongest warnings issued for that region, the East Midlands, the east of England and East Anglia.

The only region not covered is the North East.

The UKHSA has warned of an “increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm” for the north-west and north-east of England, the west of England, the South West and London.

Liam Esslick, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “According to the latest models, there is a chance temperatures could reach 30C. It’s not guaranteed but this will likely be towards the south-east of England, particularly London, Essex and Kent.

“My advice to people would be by all means go out and enjoy. They have been waiting for summer.

“But UV levels are going to be high and the sun will be very intense. Wear protection like sun cream, stay hydrated and try to get some shade in the midday sun.

“People sensitive to the sun should take particular precautions.”

Mr Esslick added that the longer-term weather forecast remains uncertain, with a “breakdown” expected from late Wednesday into Thursday.

He said: “It could be a little thundery with a breakdown towards the back end of the week.

“But Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking fine.”