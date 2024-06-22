Lady Gabriella Kingston left ‘deeply touched’ after service for late husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Lady Gabriella Kingston left ‘deeply touched’ after service for late husband

By Press Association
Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor at Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)
Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor at Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

A service of celebration for the life of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s late husband has been held in Kensington, west London.

In late February, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent was left bereaved when Thomas Kingston, 45, died from a “catastrophic head injury”.

Close friends and family of Mr Kingston, including some members of the royal family, attended the service at St Mary Abbots church on Saturday.

The King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales were not present.

A spokesperson for the family said: “Lady Gabriella and the Kingston family have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love, kindness and support they have received over the past difficult months.

“They were grateful today for the chance to celebrate – and give thanks for – the life of a wonderful man, among so many of those who knew and loved him too.”

Earlier this week, Lady Gabriella, the King’s second cousin, was hugged by Zara Tindall during a day at Royal Ascot after she joined the traditional carriage procession.

It was her first major appearance since the death of Mr Kingston.