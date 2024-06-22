Dame Emma Thompson and presenter Chris Packham back Just Stop Oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Emma Thompson and presenter Chris Packham back Just Stop Oil

By Press Association
People during a Restore Nature Now rally at Parliament Square in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson, BBC presenter Chris Packham and actors Miranda Richardson and Iwan Rheon have backed the actions of Just Stop Oil, as they took part in a protest persuade politicians to prioritise nature and climate.

They were among an estimated 60,000 people who marched in London to demand political action to tackle what they said was a “nature and climate crisis”.

Asked whether she backs Just Stop Oil, which this week attacked Stonehenge with orange paint, Dame Emma said: “I think I support anyone who fights this extraordinary battle.

“We cannot take any more oil out of the ground. I mean, there’s much argument about it. And I know there’s a lot of very complicated economic arguments about it.

Three people holding a protest banner
Dame Emma Thompson, Dale Vince and Caroline Lucas during a Restore Nature Now protest in central London (Jeff Moore/PA)

“We have to leave all the resources in the ground, we cannot bring them out of the ground.”

Naturalist and BBC Springwatch presenter Mr Packham said of Just Stop Oil: “I do stand behind them because otherwise we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

“And if we’re not having this conversation, then we’re not educating the public, we’re not putting pressure on our politicians to reform policies which are likely to kill us all, children, we’ve got to keep the fossil fuels in the ground.

“And let’s face it, if the politicians were listening to Just Stop Oil and taking on board the valid things that they have to say, because they are only a conduit between the science and the politics, basically, then they’d be out of business. I’m sure they’d all be sat at home having a tea and a scone.”

Head and shoulders shot of Chris Packham
Chris Packham took part in the protest (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Richardson said: “They are fuelled by passion, and I don’t think anything really terrible has happened in any of their campaigns.

“It’s not how I choose to act, but in my head, sometimes it is, because nothing is happening faster so far.

“So their call to action, if it raises more awareness, if it pisses people off sometimes that’s a valid thing.

“I don’t think it pushes more people away, just, it can actually make more people join organisations like WWF.

Protesters hold a banner near the Houses of Parliament
Protesters near the Houses of Parliament (Aaron Chown/PA)

“So we don’t want to do that, but we do want to do something. So how can we do it but not do that? So I think hopefully, it’s a win-win.”

Mr Rheon added: “Obviously, it’s important not to alienate people but the message is very clear.

“I think that they’re coming from the end of the spectrum and they want everyone to understand that ‘no, no, this matters if the world doesn’t exist any more’.

“So I get their frustration and I agree.”