Travel chaos for South Western rail passengers after signalling problem

Rail passengers suffered travel chaos on Sunday because of a signalling problem on busy routes.

South Western Railway urged people not to attempt to travel between Brockenhurst and Eastleigh or between Fareham and Southampton as lines were blocked.

A message to passengers said: “We are currently unable to operate a service between Brockenhurst and Eastleigh in both directions.

“We are also currently unable to operate a service between Fareham and Southampton Central.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”