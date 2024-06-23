Impasse to resolving Aer Lingus dispute ‘sits’ with airline – Ialpa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Impasse to resolving Aer Lingus dispute ‘sits’ with airline – Ialpa

By Press Association
The president of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association has said that the impasse to resolving its dispute with Aer Lingus ‘sits’ with the airline (PA)
The president of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) has said the impasse to resolving its dispute with Aer Lingus “sits” with the airline.

Mark Tighe, the president of Ialpa, which represents the pilots, described claims by Aer Lingus that it has “repeatedly sought” to engage with Ialpa as “not accurate”.

The airline said it has sought meetings to discuss ways to increase pilot pay beyond the proposed 12.25% increase.

It also said it has asked Ialpa to re-engage with the Labour Court and the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

However, Mr Tighe said the claims were “not accurate”.

“We met them last on Monday and we’ve asked repeatedly since then to meet with them, most recently on the 21st and yesterday the 22nd,” he told RTE’s This Week.

“They stated for the record in the media that they would not meet us unless we were willing to pay for a pay increase. The impasse here clearly sits with Aer Lingus.”

Aer Lingus said it has had to cancel at least 244 flights between next Wednesday and Sunday as a result of industrial action by pilots.

Aer Lingus pilots are set to begin a work-to-rule from Wednesday in their dispute over pay.

They are also planning an eight-hour strike from 5am until to 1pm on Saturday, which would affect around 15,000 passengers.

“We’re not looking to improve our pay, we’re looking to retain our pay from before,” Mr Tighe added.

“If we were looking to improve our pay, the claim would be to meet international competition from the big airlines that we operate against.

“The company have become very aggressive over the last week in that period of time since we met with them last, which was Monday.

“They have set up a pilot sickness review committee, which is not in the agreement, so they are contacting each individual pilot who they believe is excessively sick.

“This is an outright attack and pilot sickness is a significant legal thing because a pilot obviously, by law, cannot be in control on aircraft when they’re sick.

“It’s designed to intimidate.

“I received a letter from the general counsel as a number of others did, accusing me and others of an orchestrated and unlawful campaign of illegal industrial action.

“This is utterly baseless and false”

Ialpa is seeking a pay increase of 24%, which it says equates to inflation since the last pay rise in 2019.

Aer Lingus has described the pay demand as unrealistic and said there have been no pay deals in Ireland that delivered such an increase.

On Friday, Irish premier Simon Harris said people need to “step back from the brink” in relation to the dispute.