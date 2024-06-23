Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found in holiday park lake

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man who was recovered from a lake at a holiday park near Dorchester.

Dorset Police received a report at 12.27am on Sunday, raising concern for the welfare of a man believed to be in Heron Lake at Warmwell Holiday Park in Crossways.

The victim, aged in his 70s and from Birmingham, was located in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and woman, both aged in their 50s and from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The woman was also held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The victim and the individuals who have been arrested are known to each other.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died, and we have launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We are carrying out extensive inquiries in the area of the holiday park and a cordon has been put in place as we conduct our investigation.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area during the evening of Saturday June 22 into the early hours of Sunday June 23 2024.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we carry out our inquiries and officers can be approached by any members of the public with information or concerns.”