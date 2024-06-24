What the papers say – June 24

Politics dominates Monday’s front pages as the final full week of campaigning gets underway ahead of the General Election.

The Guardian, The Independent and the i all lead with senior Tories questioning Rishi Sunak’s leadership over the alleged betting scandal enveloping the Conservative Party.

GUARDIAN: Sunak urged to drop candidates as betting investigation widens

INDEPENDENT: Tories turn on PM over failure to get a grip on bet scandal

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph and The Times report Labour could ditch guidelines banning children from being taught there are more than two genders.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Labour to rip up school trans ban'

TIMES: Labour plan for changing gender with less evidence

The Daily Express carries comments from the Prime Minister that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to “unpick” Brexit, while the Daily Mail leads with Mr Sunak warning voters have 10 days to save Britain from the “disaster” of a Labour super-majority.

Monday's front page: Rishi: Starmer will unpick Brexit and rejoin EU by back door

MAIL: Ten days left to stop 'disaster' of a Starmer supermajority

The Financial Times cites a survey which says the Tories have lost a third of their voters since January.

FT UK: Conservatives lose a third of their voters since January, survey finds

The Daily Mirror leads with Iceland boss Richard Walker revealing Mr Sunak’s stern reaction to him speaking out about soaring foodbank use.

MIRROR: Frozen out by Sunak for telling the truth

The Met Office has said Britain could experience its first heatwave of the summer this week, according to the Metro.

And the Daily Star leads with Harry Kane’s reaction to Gary Lineker’s criticism of the England team’s play.